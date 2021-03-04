US Bancorp DE Purchases 260 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,204 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after acquiring an additional 501,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,956,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 76.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after buying an additional 82,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total transaction of $598,245.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,245.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,253 over the last three months. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $191.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.51. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

