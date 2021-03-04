US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,306 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in XPeng were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

NYSE XPEV opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.