US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,470,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,222,000 after buying an additional 149,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,380,000 after buying an additional 346,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,631,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,896,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.