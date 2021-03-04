US Bancorp DE Buys 880 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.