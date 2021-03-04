US Bancorp DE Acquires 661 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE AEM opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

