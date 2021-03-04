Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of URBN opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

