Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 65.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

