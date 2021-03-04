UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 130,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.52. 103,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.66. The company has a market cap of $320.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

