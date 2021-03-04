Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.86 ($31.60).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 opened at €29.20 ($34.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 168.79. Uniper has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €31.28 ($36.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.21.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.