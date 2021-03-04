UniLayer Market Capitalization Achieves $12.41 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001284 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $785,708.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.82 or 0.00475583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00084305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00484024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052636 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

