Unification (FUND) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $14,761.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

