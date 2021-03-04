UMA (UMA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39.93 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, UMA has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $39.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $21.24 or 0.00042887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.39 or 0.00481434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00072594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.00495388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053035 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,737,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,161,578 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

