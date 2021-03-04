UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,315,000 after buying an additional 71,413 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in UGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,786,000 after buying an additional 150,024 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UGI by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after buying an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE:UGI opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

