UBS Group Upgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to “Neutral”

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 584,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

