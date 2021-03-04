UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADRZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

