UBS Group Lowers Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to In-Line

UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.55.

VAR stock opened at $175.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.03. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,897 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $177,172,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,218,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

