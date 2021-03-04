UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.06 ($23.60).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.91 ($17.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

