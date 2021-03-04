Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -815.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

