Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 581,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $31,901,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 293.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

