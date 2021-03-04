Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $42,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $55,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $33,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $23,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

