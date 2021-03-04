Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 373.75 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 343.75 ($4.49), with a volume of 1264605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tyman’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.07. The company has a market capitalization of £675.66 million and a P/E ratio of 30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In related news, insider Nicky Hartery bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

