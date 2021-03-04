Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price target on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.86.

TWTR opened at $70.86 on Monday. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

