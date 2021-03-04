TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as high as C$2.34. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 7,400 shares changing hands.

TVA.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.86.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

