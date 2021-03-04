TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. TTEC has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

