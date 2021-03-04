Tseli Lily Yang Sells 2,440 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $770,009.60.

Pinterest stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205,747. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of -116.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 426.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 65,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pinterest by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinterest by 182.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

