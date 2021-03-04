Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

TCNNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $53.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

