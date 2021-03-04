Truist Securiti Weighs in on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

DIN stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

