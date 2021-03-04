Truist Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $355.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by Truist from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.08.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $263.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.15. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

