Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) SVP Sells $1,035,954.48 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48.

NYSE TSE opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $70.06.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.