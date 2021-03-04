TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM traded down $5.47 on Thursday, hitting $117.42. 684,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,846,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.