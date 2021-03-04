TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $11.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,023.20. 109,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,964.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,725.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

