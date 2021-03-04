TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 82,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,188. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

