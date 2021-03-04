TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.67. 108,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,131. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

