TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 6,909 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,707,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

