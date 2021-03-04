TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 204 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,523,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 490.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.12. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $274.06.

