Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.29, but opened at C$1.16. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 5,937 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.65.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

