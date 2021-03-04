Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Trellis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

SCHE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.46. 58,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

