Trellis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.13. 1,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.99. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

