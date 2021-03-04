Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 1,533 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,400.56 ($18.30).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,489.50 ($19.46) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,246.67.

In other Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) news, insider John Rogers acquired 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 326 shares of company stock valued at $471,107.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

