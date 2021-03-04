Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

