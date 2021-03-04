Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

