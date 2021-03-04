Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $2.57

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00005023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $116.72 million and $8.60 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00484806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00073481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00079371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00082768 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00054993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.54 or 0.00489498 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,401,529 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

