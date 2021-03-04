TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $46.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $282,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,432.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

