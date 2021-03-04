TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ TGA opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.97.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.