TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TRXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $4.54 on Thursday. TransEnterix has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53.

In related news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in TransEnterix by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransEnterix (TRXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.