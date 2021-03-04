TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 45,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

