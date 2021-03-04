Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,120 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,134% compared to the average volume of 334 put options.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,217. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

