Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Reduced by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TM opened at $148.83 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.80.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

