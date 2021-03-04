Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 253.6% in February

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 253.6% from the January 28th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Toro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

