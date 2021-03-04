Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON TLOU opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Monday. Tlou Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of £21.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79.

Get Tlou Energy alerts:

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.